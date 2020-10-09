CLINTON — Contractor Rex Brandt and his crew stripped the city's third Gut-Rehab property and will rebuild it from the skeleton.
The Gut-Rehab Program uses federal dollars to turn dilapidated houses obtained by the city into single-family homes that will generate property tax dollars.
The city’s first Gut-Rehab project was a two-story home at 916 S. Fifth S. The second, at 429 Fourth Ave. South, is in process, but Brandt is having supply problems due to COVID. He's been waiting two months for stock cabinets that usually take about two weeks to get, he said Thursday.
Brandt's company, Bzzzy B Properties, will make repairs to the two-bedroom home on First Avenue before subcontractors install new electric, plumbing, heating, ventilation and air-conditioning.
Ripping out walls in older homes always brings surprises. In this house, Brandt found makeshift "studs" that were actually smaller pieces of wood nailed together. They'll be replaced with proper studs, Brandt said.
The header over the bathroom door doesn't meet code, either, said Brandt. It'll be replaced, as will the bathroom floor, which has sustained some water damage.
Brandt will have to "beef up where the chimney was," he said. Bricks had fallen, and the chimney had to be taken out.
The contractor also found gas lines in the ceiling, a throwback to the era of gas lighting. The lines have been disconnected.
Brandt will remove a wall between the living and dining rooms to create the open-concept design popular in new homes. In the kitchen, a window that had been sided over will be left open, but another window will be boarded up to create more cabinet space.
The sagging two-by-fours in the kitchen ceiling will be replaced with two-by-sixes to better hold the weight.
Brandt has to request approval for some parts of each Gut-Rehab project, he said. In this home he wants to close the access to the basement from the inside of the house.
The basement steps are difficult to navigate, and the basement is small, Brandt said. "I can't stand up straight in it."
Brant wants to move the laundry room from the basement to the former pantry off the kitchen. Access to the basement would remain outside.
Brandt said last month that he hopes to finish the project in mid-February. The city hopes to sell the property for about $70,000, City Administrator Matt Brooke said in September.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.