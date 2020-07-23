CLINTON — It's been a tradition in Clinton for the last four years — the Consignment Crawl. Businesses throughout the downtown area band together for one day and encourage shoppers to shop locally.
This year, because of the pandemic, the sale is set for two days — for the first time — and will include businesses that are considered retail rather than resale.
Lou Ray, the owner of Deja Vu Furniture, started the event four years ago. During the 2020 pandemic, when the small businesses had to shut down, people called her saying they were disappointed that the Consignment Crawl, which normally takes place in the spring, was not going to happen, Ray said.
As soon as restrictions were lifted, Ray reached out to various businesses about having the Crawl.
"This event is so important to all of us, especially now, because a lot of the small businesses downtown struggled during the pandemic," Ray said. "Some businesses even closed due to what's happening. We want people in the community to shop small and shop small all the time."
When people spend their money in the community at the small businesses, they are investing in the community, Ray said. During the pandemic, the government gave stimulus checks to almost everyone, but many small businesses were closed at the time and didn't benefit from that, she said.
As the economy opens back up, Ray is hopeful that people support small businesses at this weekend's Consignment Crawl.
"We are a part of the community. We are here," Ray said.
"When you think about big stores like Walmart and Target, the people who own those businesses do not live here in Clinton. They don't spend their money here. They don't have a house here, but we do."
Deb Wiese, who owns Dudad's Hallmark along with her husband, agreed. The community should understand what Clinton has to offer. Amid the pandemic, small business owners are doing the best that they can to survive, but it's challenging.
"I think that we need the community's support this year more than ever," Wiese said. "All of us are doing the best we know how to navigate the world we find ourselves in these days."
Wiese said residents who have not been to the Consignment Crawl before may expect to see many items on the sidewalks Friday and Saturday. The Clinton Fire Department will have a table in front of her store selling pink items for its breast cancer awareness campaign.
The Consignment Crawl will kick off Friday at 9 a.m. and last until 5 p.m. It will begin again Saturday morning, lasting from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
