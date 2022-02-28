CAMANCHE — With temperatures hovering just under 30 degrees Saturday afternoon, 12 people dove into the Mississippi River in support of the Clinton County Conservation Foundation.
The event, the Polar Plunge, was just one of several activities to take place that day as part of the Family Winter Festival held at Rock Creek Campground at 3942 291st St. in Camanche. The theme of the Plunge was “Freezin’ for a Reason,” with that reason being the goal to raise funds for the Foundation.
Each person who jumped in had to raise $100 for the Conservation Foundation, said Jill Schmidt, Clinton County Conservation interpretive naturalist.
All proceeds – which came in at around $2,500 according to County Supervisor Dan Srp, who also took the plunge Saturday – are to be used for the Foundation’s efforts to provide environmental education to local residents, including summer camps, the Blue Heron Eco Cruise, and the Foundation’s nature centers.
The Low Moor and Camanche fire departments were on hand to ensure safety and people from the community formed a crowd to watch as participants took the plunge.
Some participants wore costumes. Justin Long and his sons, Hunter and Beau, were the winners of the costume contest. They dove into the river wearing matching attire consisting of bow ties and tuxedo wrist cuffs, but no shirts.
Other festival activities included ice fishing, maple syrup tapping and demonstrations, and acoustic music at the Creekside Jam.
For more information on Clinton County Conservation events, visit www.facebook.com/ClintonCountyConservation, and for more information on Rock Creek Campground, visit www.mycountyparks.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.