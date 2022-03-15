CAMANCHE – The last weekend in March will bring the 33rd annual Muscular Dystrophy Association fundraiser that Camanche residents look forward to each spring.
However, this year’s event will be the last one. Camanche MDA Chairwoman Cheryl Paasch says the time is right to bring the fund-raising event to an end.
It was because of family that she became involved in raising funds for the MDA. In 1984, she took her 9-year-old twin sons, Josh and Jason, to their family doctor.
“They were just getting to the T-ball stage of life,” she says, “and they just didn’t seem to have the physical agility that they should.”
The doctor did some blood testing and found extremely elevated numbers. Suspicious, he referred Cheryl and her sons to the University of Iowa Neuromuscular Disease Clinic. There, Josh and Jason were officially diagnosed with Becker Muscular Dystrophy.
In 1990, good friends of the Paasch family decided they wanted to do something to help and held a basketball tournament. Cheryl suggested that the money raised from it go to the Muscular Dystrophy Association rather than to her. Unknowingly, she set a precedent that led to more than 30 years of annual MDA fundraisers.
During the next couple years, another of Cheryl’s friends had a son who would come home from college to visit, and he’d bring his friends from college with him so they could play in the tournament. Feeding all of these young boys proved to be difficult, so everyone began meeting at Imperial Lanes bowling alley at 1823 S. Washington Blvd. in Camanche for dinner.
The event would continue to snowball. Today, the fundraiser packs Imperial Lanes bowling alley. It’s planned by a 30-person committee, spans three days and includes a bowling tournament, bag board tournament, raffle, dinner that serves 450 people plus carry-out meals, a “Kiss the Pig” contest, live music and gift baskets.
The part of the weekend that perhaps raises the most money is the cake auction. Cheryl began with four or five cakes from a few local bakeries she’d called and expected to raise a couple hundred dollars from auctioning off the cakes. Now, elaborate cakes are donated to the fundraiser, some that even have gift cards on them.
“If we don’t bring in $10,000 from our cake auction,” Cheryl says, “that’s unusual.”
Altogether, the fundraiser over 32 years has raised more than $764,000. This money is used by MDA in different ways to benefit those with muscular dystrophy by helping to cover the costs of patient services, medical aides, and clinical research.
Jason died in 2017 at the age of 42. Josh, now 46, is no longer able to drive and spends his days in a motorized wheelchair but works full time and fairly independently as a truck dispatcher. Even so, his needs have increased. Putting the fundraiser together began to feel overwhelming for Cheryl. She talked to Josh about it and they decided that for these reasons, the 33rd annual Camanche MDA fundraiser would be the last, so Cheryl can focus more on her family.
“I don’t know if the research will ever be able to benefit my son,” Cheryl says, “but, you know, they’re making progress anyway, and if what we do over the three-day weekend helps with the research, that’s great. Then, hopefully somebody else’s family won’t have to go through the heartache that we’ve had to.”
The friendships she’s made over the years and the support the community has shown her and her family have made the entire experience a heartwarming one for her.
To see it end will be difficult.
“It’s gonna be bittersweet,” she says, “It really is, and I’m sure I’m going to have some tears.”
This year’s grand finale event will begin Friday, March 25 and continue through Sunday, March 27. On Friday, the basketball tournament kicks off followed by live music by Chuck Murphy at Imperial Lanes. The basketball tournament continues Saturday and will be followed by the hog roast, silent auction, cake auction, face painting and the “Kiss the Pig” contest. Live music will be provided by Todd Striley and the Noize. The Grand Finale will be Sunday, with the final day of the basketball tournament, and a bag board and bowling tournament.
“It’s hard to describe the legacy of this event. It’s the Paasch Family and the incredible Camanche community that make it so successful. You could not replicate this event elsewhere as it is truly the people that make it what it is,” said MDA Account Director Jillian Harper. “All of us at MDA are so grateful for the support this event has provided over the past 33 years. While this is the Grand Finale year, this event has left a lasting impression on everyone who has ever had the chance to be a part of it and on the many MDA families that have been impacted by the funds it has generated.”
Even though the fundraiser will no longer be the “kickoff” of spring for the community each year, Cheryl is hoping their support of MDA will continue. What she dreams of one day seeing from the MDA, she says, is “Them to be able to make my son walk.”
For more information, contact Paasch at (563) 357-3192.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.