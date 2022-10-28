CLINTON — The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and DeWitt Police Department are holding a drive-through medication and vape take-back event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.
The event is taking place at two locations:
• The Clinton County Law Center/Courthouse parking lot at 241 Seventh Ave. North, Clinton; and
• The DeWitt Police Department, 1505 Sixth Ave., DeWitt.
At these locations, residents can drive through and drop off their outdated or unneeded medication and/or vape/electronic cigarette devices. This event will be held regardless of the weather. You will remain in your car to drop off medication and vapes and can expect it to take about 5 minutes. Please note that batteries must be removed from vape devices and be placed in a sealed Ziploc bag. Vape batteries can also be collected at the event.
Local law enforcement is partnering with the local youth substance use coalitions, the Camanche-DeWitt Coalition and the Gateway ImpACT Coalition, and the Drug Enforcement Administration to hold the take-back day. Local collection time is 9 a.m. to noon, not the DEA take-back time of 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The purpose of the event is to provide a convenient opportunity for Clinton County residents to safely dispose of their unused or expired medications and vapes. Youths report having access to medication and vapes in their own home. The event is meant to encourage residents to lock up their medication, and if it is no longer needed, to dispose of it.
There is no cost for this event. No sharps, needles, or business waste will be accepted. Medication can be left in its original container.
Clinton County has collected and destroyed over 11,000 pounds of medication since the program began in 2008. This will be the second time vapes/electronic cigarettes will be collected.
If you are unable to attend this event, you can also drop off medication during normal business hours at dropboxes located at the Camanche Police Department, 819 S. Washington Blvd., Camanche; DeWitt Police Department, 1505 Sixth Ave., DeWitt; Fulton City Hall, 413 11th Ave., Fulton, Illinois; HyVee Pharmacy, 901 S. Fourth St., Clinton; Scott Thrifty White Drug, 629 Sixth Ave., DeWitt; Wagner Pharmacy & Integrated Health, 1726 N. Second St., Clinton; Walgreens North, 1905 N. Second St., Clinton; or Walmart Pharmacy, 2715 S. 25th St., Clinton.
In the past decade, vaping has increased among all age and demographic groups and is more popular than traditional cigarettes among middle and high school students. According to the most recent Iowa Youth Survey, 18% of students in Clinton County report vaping.
An additional consequence of the vaping epidemic is the fact that communities have to deal with increasing amounts of dangerous waste, including e-cigarette devices, cartridges or “pods”, and lithium-ion batteries and other e-waste. This event will safely dispose of both the vape device and battery.
The vape batteries can be collected at the event, or they can be turned in at the Clinton County Area Solid Waste Agency during normal business hours. If you need help removing the battery from your device, contact the retailer from where you purchased the device, search the internet for removal, or contact the coalition at (563) 241-4371.
For more information on this event or medication/vape storage and/or disposal, contact Kristin at (563) 241-4371 or kristin@csaciowa.org.
