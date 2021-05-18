CLINTON — The Davenport IowaWORKS Center invites job seekers to participate in a drive-thru career fair on May 25.
The event will be held at Deanna’s Java Station, 1938 Lincoln Way in Clinton, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and at the DeWitt Travel Mart, 630 S. Sixth Ave. in DeWitt from 4-6 p.m.
The goal of this career fair is to help local businesses promote current job openings and connect with job seekers in a safe, efficient, and unique manner.
The career fair is a contactless event. Participants will drive up to the event location where IowaWORKS and Chamber staff members will hand them a packet with job leads and training information.
If you have any questions or need more information on how to participate, contact Jamie McLaughlin at jamie.mclaughlin@iwd.iowa.gov or (563) 445-3200, Ext. 43335.
