CLINTON -- Area pet owners will have reason to celebrate when Purina PetCare Pride Day is observed Sept. 29.
On that day, free dog and cat food and treats will be made available to pet owners in need through a drive-thru pet food pantry at Clinton's NelsonCorp Field, home of the Clinton LumberKings.
Nestle Purina PetCare, which has a Clinton manufacturing facility, is partnering with the L-Kings and Clausen Trucking to provide the food during the 19th annual day of community service, which addresses emerging community needs now compounded by the global coronavirus pandemic.
The event will give out the pet food and treats to pet owners beginning at 2 p.m. Sept. 29 until supplies run out. Food donations will be limited to two bags per vehicle.
Pet food bags will be dropped directly into the vehicles outside NelsonCorp Field at 537 Ball Park Drive in Clinton. The line will form next to the children's playground area on Sixth Avenue North. Vehicles must enter Sixth Avenue North, eastbound off Second Street. Westbound traffic on Sixth Avenue North will be blocked at Riverview Drive.
A limited supply of complimentary face masks will be made available to encourage the community to continue practicing safety during the pandemic.
Clausen Trucking will provide product transportation. Employee volunteers from Purina, the Clinton LumberKings and Clausen Trucking will be on hand to distribute the food and treats. Employee volunteers from all three organizations will assist while wearing masks and practicing social distancing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.