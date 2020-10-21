CLINTON — Information, Referral and Assistance Services has 1,250 boxes of food to give away.
Friday from 3-5 p.m., IRAS, through the United States Department of Agriculture Farmers to Families Food Box program, will give away food boxes at Big River Packaging, 1905 Lincoln Way in Clinton.
Due to COVID, everyone picking up food must stay in their vehicles. Volunteers will place food boxes in vehicles.
Each box contains 10 pounds of produce, 10 pounds of dairy products and five pounds of meat, said IRAS Executive Director Regan Michaelsen. Anyone on either side of the river is eligible, Michaelsen said.
Residents may also pick up boxes for neighbors, Michaelsen said.
