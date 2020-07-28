CLINTON — Prairie Hills Assisted Living in Clinton will host a drive-thru lunch for its new manager, Cindy Reid, Wednesday, July 29.
Residents may drive through the Prairie Hills circle drive between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., meet Reid and grab a lunch of subs, chips and a drink to go. Prairie Hills is located at 1701 13th Ave. North.
Reid brings more than 15 years experience in senior care to her new position, Prairie Hills said in a press release. She has a vast knowledge in the progression of aging and Alzheimer’s and other related dementias.
For the last 11 1/2 years, Reid has served as the executive director for a smaller assisted living community in Illinois, Prairie Hills said.
Reid enjoys spending time with her husband Terrance and their grandchildren, the press release says. Reid has a daughter, Malia; a son, Taylor; and four grandsons
