CLINTON — Restaurants did it. Retailers did it. Now employment services are doing it. Curbside service is becoming the norm as pandemic restrictions continue.
The Clinton Regional Development Corp. will host a drive-thru job fair Wednesday, Oct. 14, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the former Ashford Call Center, 1310 19th Ave. NW in Clinton.
"There will not be any employers actually present," CRDC Existing Industry Manager Andy Sokolovich said Tuesday. Everyone who drives through will receive a bag full of employment information.
"I probably stuffed 30 to 40 different job announcements in there yesterday," Sokolovich said. "So they'll accept the bag and just drive away."
Sokolovich will attend for CRDC, and American Job Center and Iowa Works from Davenport will have representatives there, Sokolovich said.
"They hosted one down in Davenport two weeks ago, and it was very successful," Sokolovich said. "I kind of reached out to them and said, 'Can we host one in Clinton as well?'"
A similar event is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 20 from 4-6 p.m. at the DeWitt Travel Mart off U.S. 30, Sokolovich said.
"Our unemployment numbers are going down, which is good," Sokolovich said. But many people, such as food services workers, have been displaced due to COVID restrictions.
Though CRDC works with the manufacturing industry, this job fair offers information about other job opportunities in addition to those in manufacturing, Sokolovich said. The packets include information from MercyOne, from social service agencies and from retail.
"We also have some fliers from the community college sharing some of the training they have out there," Sokolovich said.
Because many people still restrict their exposure to others, CRDC had to rethink the job-fair model. The drive-thru was the easiest to way to deliver information without risk of exposure to the virus, Sokolovich said.
