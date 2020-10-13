In this June file photo, job fair specialist Kathy Zywiec, left, hands out bags containing information about employers seeking help during a drive-thru job fair April 1 in Omaha. Clinton will host a drive-thru job fair Wednesday, Oct. 14 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Another is scheduled in DeWitt from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20.