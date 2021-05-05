FULTON, Ill. — The Fulton Historical Society will receive a grant award Saturday at an event open to the public.
The Fulton Historical Society will receive the State of Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity grant award during a ceremony at 1 p.m. Saturday. Illinois State Sen. Neil Anderson, sponsor of the $350,000 renovation grant, will present the award Saturday at the Fidelity-Drives Historic Building. The Fulton Historical Society owns the building.
Guided tours will be available prior to and following the brief ceremony. Refreshments will be served.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.