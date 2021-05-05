blue logo

FULTON, Ill. — The Fulton Historical Society will receive a grant award Saturday at an event open to the public. 

The Fulton Historical Society will receive the State of Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity grant award during a ceremony at 1 p.m. Saturday. Illinois State Sen. Neil Anderson, sponsor of the $350,000 renovation grant, will present the award Saturday at the Fidelity-Drives Historic Building. The Fulton Historical Society owns the building. 

Guided tours will be available prior to and following the brief ceremony. Refreshments will be served. 

