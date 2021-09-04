FULTON, Ill. — The Fulton Historical Society was given $350,000 in funding earlier this year to be used for renovation of the Fidelity Drives Building.
At a ceremony in May, Illinois State Sen. Neil Anderson presented the Fulton Historical Society with a $350,000 grant from the Department of Commercial and Economic Opportunity for renovation of the Fidelity Drives Historic Building.
Anderson first toured the building in 2017 and offered to sponsor a $350,000 grant the following year after reviewing the business plan of an exploratory committee appointed to gather citizen input and determine the level of interest in keeping the property. If the Fulton Historical Society was awarded the $350,000 grant, the project would have had enough funding at that time with the $360,000 it had raised to not only become operational but open to the public within the 2018 calendar year, according to Fulton Alderwoman Barb Mask. Due to the city’s decision initially to demolish the building, the private foundation withdrew the two grants totaling $160,000 from the city treasury, according to Mask.
At the ceremony in May, Anderson said awarding the grant to the Fulton Historical Society “has been a long time coming.” Anderson stressed the building is a landmark and the project is important for economic development. He also noted having the funding to get the project started with Americans with Disabilities Act compliance, installing heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems and electrical work is important to get the process started toward the Historical Society’s vision.
Anderson was a constant and continual support for renovating and saving the building, Mask said in May. Anderson promised sponsorship support every year since 2017, she said.
“It was a great encouragement to those working on the project to know that he believed in the building’s future and had the vision to see the asset it will be to the community as an economic development magnet, as a tourism enhancement and most importantly as a gathering place for the residents of Fulton,” Mask said.
The Fulton City Council in April 2019 voted to accept a $10,500 bid from the Fulton Historical Society for purchase of the Drives Building. The Historical Society also paid $1,500 to cover closing costs. The council also unanimously approved an ordinance to sell the Drives Building to the Fulton Historical Society.
The vote to sell the Drives Building to the Fulton Historical Society came just six months after the council in October 2018 voted 5-3 to approve the demolition of the Drives Building before the end of 2018. The council also voted 5-3 to approve a motion to advertise for bids for asbestos abatement and to demolish and remove materials.
A vote at the December 2018 council meeting to accept the Fulton Historical Society’s $10,500 bid to purchase the building did not meet the 75% threshold required for the sale of property. The motion to accept the bid had five votes in favor and four votes against the motion. Seven votes were required. The city at the same December 2018 meeting passed a motion to award contract for abatement and demolition of the Drives Building to Lohman Construction, who submitted the low bid of over $143,000.
Former Fulton Mayor Mike Ottens proposed a plan in January 2019 that would allow the Fulton Historical Society to purchase the Drives Building. In an email to members of the Fulton Historical Society, Ottens proposed the functions of the Martin House Museum be moved to the Drives Building museum within a specified time period subject to the renovation schedule. Under Ottens’ proposal, ownership of the Martin House, per the will of Maxine Martin, would revert to the Presbyterian Church.
Martin, who died in 1998, willed the house to the city of Fulton to be used as a museum/community center. The house goes back into the church’s hands if the city violates the terms, City Attorney Bill Shirk confirmed. The will also gives the city funds for upkeep of the museum or community center. In his proposal, Ottens suggested the money, around $275,000 to $300,000, be given to the Historical Society for establishment of a museum and/or community center.
At a council meeting in January 2019, Neal Luker and Jane Orman Luker stressed the Fulton Historical Society’s plan for the Drives Building did not include a museum. Orman Luker said Neal Luker informed Ottens in years prior of problems with the interpretation of the Martin will, Martin House funds and how the Martin endowment was originally established. Significant security challenges if the Martin House materials were moved to the Drives Building were cited at the January 2019 meeting.
