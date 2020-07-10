CLINTON — The cornfields across the Gateway area are green and healthy now, but forecasters warn the region is entering a drought.
Currently, both Clinton County and Whiteside County over in Illinois are in D0 on the drought monitor scale, which means conditions are abnormally dry.
Garrett Heyd, a meteorologist at WHBF-TV, said the early signs of drought in the region mean the corn is showing drought stress, and the soil is dry and not as moist as it should be. Heyd said drought periods during the summer are not uncommon, but the conditions are definitely not favorable.
“Over the next six to 10 days, we aren’t anticipating any changes in the weather pattern,” Heyd said. “It’s looking to be hot again next week. It doesn’t look like we will see a whole lot of rain through the next 10 days; you mix that with a lot of heat, that usually doesn’t help the conditions.”
Heyd said that at the nearest official climate reporting station in Moline, Illinois, the rainfall deficit can be seen in the numbers. Only .01 inch of rain has fallen so far in Moline since July 1. The average rainfall for the month to date is 1.22 inches. Heyd said the area is more than an inch below normal for rainfall. He said that as the drought is starting, farmers should be somewhat concerned about their corn.
“If this drought continues then that can hurt the corn, and the development will not be the greatest,” he said.
The Gateway area is not the only region experiencing drought-like conditions. Parts of western Iowa are in a moderate drought.
Kenny Podrazik, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Des Moines, said if they do not see an abundant amount of rainfall, the corn crops will start to suffer.
“We are looking for some potential for rain Saturday and Saturday night,” Podrazik said. “But, if they don’t get rain, at least a decent amount, the drought conditions could really worsen by next week. Plus, the heat is going to build back in next week, and it could be even hotter by then. So, that can definitely be problematic for farmers with crops, especially corn and soybeans.”
Dennis Todey, U.S. Department of Agriculture Midwest Climate Hub director, agreed with Podrazik. He said he is noticing some of the corn crops in the central part of the state are in distress.
“There have been lots of reports of corn rolling,” Todey said. “I’ve seen on Twitter some greying of the corn, which shows the corn is really distressed. This is a real problem because all of our corn throughout our area is close to tasseling or starting to tassel.”
