CLINTON — A Clinton woman is facing four drug charges after being found unresponsive in a vehicle.
Jodi L. Williams, 36, 720 1/2 S. Fifth St., is charged with one count of controlled substance violation, a Class B felony; one count of possession of a controlled substance, third or subsequent offense, a Class D felony; one count of failure to affix drug stamp, a Class D felony; and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. July 31.
District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor filed an order on initial appearance July 13. The order says Williams is released under the Supervision of the Seventh Judicial District Department of Correctional services on terms set by the supervising officer. She was ordered to report to the local probation office upon release or by 10 a.m. the next business day if the office is closed at the time of release.
The order also says pursuant to Iowa Code, if applicable, Williams is ordered to submit to a substance abuse evaluation no later than Sept. 11. She is to file the evaluation with the Clerk of the District Court and follow any recommendations proposed in the evaluation for appropriate substance abuse treatment. The State is not to use any statement obtained from Williams during the evaluation or treatment against her at trial unless she waived this right.
According to the affidavit, at 6:58 p.m. June 10, an officer was dispatched to the 500 block of Eighth Avenue South for an unresponsive woman sitting in a vehicle. An officer arrived on scene and observed an unresponsive woman in the driver's seat. She was turning blue and her lips were blue, court documents state. The woman had a good pulse at the time but appeared to be suffering from a heroin overdose.
Officers began to look through bags near the woman to try to find identification. The Clinton Fire Department removed a black drawstring bag the victim was wearing. An officer, while looking for identification, located a gold and silver zippered bag. There were multiple bags containing suspected methamphetamine. The suspected methamphetamine in the four bags weighed over 53 grams, court records state.
The officer located a bag containing a brown, chalky substance that he believed was heroin. The suspected heroin weighed 1.07 grams. The officer also located a bag with a white and green pressed pill that was an unknown substance, one THC vape cartridge attached to a vape pen and a black digital scale with methamphetamine residue, court documents said.
The affidavit says based on the officer’s training and experience, the officer believes over 49 grams of methamphetamine is far more than a heavy user would possess. The affidavit says a heavy user typically uses one to two grams of methamphetamine a day, adding users typically sell drugs in order to support their addiction. The large shards, packaging and other controlled substances found with the methamphetamine, in addition to the large amount of methamphetamine, are further indication of intent to distribute controlled substance, the affidavit says.
The officer called MercyOne's emergency room, where Williams was transported by the Clinton Fire Department. The nurse said Williams left the hospital and told the nurse she had to leave before the police arrived.
