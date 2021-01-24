CLINTON — A Clinton man was arrested on drug charges Thursday following an investigation by Blackhawk Area Task Force and Quad Cities Metropolitan Enforcement Group, Clinton Chief Kevin Gyrion said Friday.
Norman Ralph Bolton Jr., 39, of Clinton was arrested in Davenport Thursday on one count of intent to deliver methamphetamine under 5 grams, three counts of intent to deliver methamphetamine over 5 grams, and two counts of failure to affix a drug tax stamp.
Clinton's Street Crimes and Targeted Enforcement Team assisted in the investigation, Gyrion said.
Officers seized 28.5 grams of methamphetamine as a result of the investigation. Bolton is in custody in Scott County Jail on $25,000 bond. Charges have been filed in Clinton County, Gyrion said.
