FULTON, Illinois – Fulton High School will host drummer and national motivational speaker Rich Redmond, Supertendent Darryl Hogue said this week.
Albany Chief of Police, Wyatt Heyvaert brought the opportunity to the attending of the school administration, Hogue said. Heyvaert is a musician when not protecting his community and is good friends with Redmond.
Heyvaert wanted to use his contacts in the music industry to encourage and provide a positive message to the students in his community, Hogue said.
Redmond will be playing drums for Jason Aldean Thursday, Feb. 13 at Tax Slayer Center in Moline. Heyvaert asked Redmond if he would be interested in speaking to the River Bend students prior to the show, and Redmond was excited to bring his message of hard work and hope to the schools.
Rich will speak to students in grades sixth through twelve on Thursday February 13th from 12:30 to 1:30.
