CLINTON — While rain over the weekend did not do much to improve the abnormally dry conditions in the Gateway area, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig is hopeful that predicted cooler weather will help crops.
“Iowans have experienced one of the driest starts to June on record,” he said when commenting Monday on the Iowa Crop Progress and Condition report released by the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service. “Timely and beneficial rain fell across parts of the state this weekend bringing some relief after a long stretch of hot and dry days.
“Rainfall totals were not enough to make up for the precipitation deficits that have accumulated over the past year. The silver lining is that forecasts show a cooler and wetter pattern setting up over the next week as we enter a critical period for crop development.”
The US Drought Monitor map released last week detailed drought conditions from southeast Iowa, through Clinton County, and extending up into northwestern Illinois. The intensity of the drought conditions is ranked at D0, which means the area is abnormally dry.
The Gateway area has recorded 1.88 inches of precipitation so far for the month of June. Normal precipitation for June is 4.60, according to Jim Blaess, official Gateway-area weather observer for the U.S. government.
Local 4 News morning meteorologist Zane Satre said the region’s drought conditions are better than what Iowans have been seeing in the central part of the state; nevertheless, he said things in the Gateway area could get worse if we don’t receive much-needed rainfall.
“The last couple of weeks, since the first of June, we really started to dry out,” Satre said. “We had a lot of heat, a lot of sunshine, and without many rain chances that really dried the ground out pretty fast.”
“We should get about an inch and a quarter of rain every week when we get into June,” Satre said late last week. “By this point in the month, we should be cruising along at about two and a half inches. But a lot of spots haven’t seen anything. It’s been really hit or miss.”
Satre said the dry conditions could start impacting crops across the region. He said farmers are starting to get very concerned because this could have devastating impacts on crops such as corn and soybeans if this trend continues.
“This is really an important time, crop-wise, this is when corn and soybeans, especially corn, really starts to grow,” Satre said. “Once you get into the later part of June and into July you really don’t want to be dry this time of year.”
With only spotty rains across most areas of the state, farmers had six days that were suitable for fieldwork during the week ending June 20, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Field activities included spraying post emergence herbicides, side dressing nitrogen, and harvesting hay.
Topsoil moisture levels rated 25% very short, 39% short, 35% adequate and 1% surplus. Subsoil moisture levels rated 23% very short, 46% short, 31% adequate and 0% surplus.
Crops showed signs of stress from the lack of precipitation and high heat, the USDA reports. Farmers reported corn curling and ground cracking in some areas. Iowa’s corn condition rated 56% good to excellent, 7 percentage points below the past week. Soybean emergence was 96% complete, one week ahead of the 5-year average.
Across the state, 7% of soybeans were blooming, also one week ahead of normal. There were scattered reports of soybeans setting pods. Soybean condition declined to 57% good to excellent. Oats headed or beyond reached 74% with 13% turning color, one week ahead of the 5-year average. Iowa’s oat condition rated 54% good to excellent.
The first cutting of alfalfa hay reached 95% complete, nine days ahead of normal. There were scattered reports of farmers completing a second cutting. Hay condition continued to fall to 49% good to excellent, 6 percentage points below last week. Pasture condition also continued to drop this week to 37% good to excellent. Heat and continued dry conditions are stressing livestock.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.