PRESTON — After some six weeks without any significant rain, Preston farmer Patrick Hartung is watching and waiting for some moisture.
“I have done farming my whole life,” said Hartung, who raises 1,800 acres of corn and 600 acres of soybeans on the edge of Preston.
And while cloudy skies over Eastern Iowa on Sunday looked promising, little rain fell. Some gauges in the area didn’t measure even a 10th of an inch.
The current lack of rain at this stage of the growing season is not something he’s happy to see. After less than a 10th of an inch of rain the weekend before last, Hartung was hoping for more.
“We need inches instead of tenths,” he said.
Hartung said his corn is short right now because of the dry weather, and it’s not growing too fast.
“The problem is the corn that was planted early grew and got some height to it, but the stuff that was planted later is short,” Hartung said.
The dry weather has descended on Eastern Iowa after what local farmers described as a good planting season that allowed them to get seed into the ground without delays.
The full impact of the current dry conditions won’t be clear until harvest in the fall.
Virgil L. Schmitt, an Iowa State University Extension agronomist, said crops are holding up reasonably well despite the dry weather because of moisture that is already in the ground; but, without rain soon, that moisture will be depleted.
“If we don’t get things turned around in the next couple of weeks, we will be in some hurt, but right now they are looking good,” Schmitt said.
Schmitt explained that July and August are normally drier months, and that’s why it’s so important to get rain in May and June.
“We are not in trouble yet, but …it makes you nervous,” Schmitt said.
The fact the corn crop still looks good is due, at least in part, to advances in seed genetics, experts said.
Many seed companies, anticipating drier growing seasons, are now selling drought-tolerant corn hybrids.
These hybrids increase the efficiency with which plants use water, which makes the crop more tolerant to weather-related stress.
Mark Licht, an associate professor and cropping systems specialist at Iowa State University, said it is not fully understood why the new hybrids perform well in dry conditions.
“The mechanism behind it is not well known but what we think is happening is that those hybrids have better root growth and better root development,” Licht said. “Because of that, they have a little bit better water use efficiency. They can take water from the soil a bit better and use it better within the plant.”
But despite the advances in seed technology, Licht said Eastern Iowa desperately needs rain.
“If we are hot and dry during pollination, we can actually have poor pollination that can reduce the total kernel number that can be produced,” Licht said.
According to Licht, there was a fair amount of rainfall in some parts of Eastern Iowa the weekend before last that was beneficial, but not enough.
When asked if the rain was sufficient to fight the drought, Licht said, “we won’t get out of the abnormally dry category because of the rain.”
Hartung and Licht agree that Iowa will need sustained rains over the rest of the growing season for the drought to be over.
“We are running 7 inches behind, and if we get to eight weeks without rain, it will definitely hurt,” Hartung said.
The amount that farmers need is uncertain, according to Schmitt.
“It is a big guessing game because we don’t know what is happening in July and August,” Schmitt said, “If there was an ideal world, we would get a nice, long soaking rain.”
If Iowa can get timely rain, it will improve crop production tremendously, he said.
