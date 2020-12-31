CLINTON — Bzzzy B Properties put up drywall in the city's third Gut-Rehab house this week, paving the way for a finished project before the end of February.
The electrical system, plumbing and structural integrity of the house at 423 First Ave. in Clinton passed inspection, said Rex Brandt, of Bzzzy B Properties, Thursday. "That's everything that will be covered by the drywall.
Bzzzy employees insulated the house — it had no insulation at all when the City bought it — and put up drywall during the last week of 2020. They'll tape and mud it, texture it, prime and paint it in the new year, Brandt said.
Putting down flooring will follow.
"We've got a pretty good start on siding," said Brandt, but the weather pushed the crew inside.
Bzzzy uses all local contractors on its projects, Brandt said. BNC Electric and Eggers Plumbing finished their work before the drywall went up, and RHA Services of Clinton put in the furnace this week, he said.
As with the second Gut-Rehab house, Brandt has faced supply problems because of the pandemic. Cabinets for the house at 429 Fourth Ave. S. were a long-time coming, and some arrived damaged, Brandt said. Replacements have still not arrived, and Brandt was forced to change plans in order to finish the project.
To avoid a similar delay, Brandt ordered early for the First Avenue project, he said. Those cabinets have already arrived and will be available whenever the contractor is ready for them.
Doors were another story. Brandt had trouble finding matching doors for the house and is still missing one for the bathroom, he said. It's backordered.
Gut-Rehab is a program funded through the Iowa Economic Development Authority and provides community development block grants to rehabilitate homes and sell them to low- to moderate-income families.
The City contracted with Bzzzy to renovate each home in Clinton's Gut-Rehab program, the first at 916 S. Fifth St., and the second at 429 Fourth Ave. S. The first house sold for $68,133, and the City is hoping to get about $97,000 for the second, City Administrator Matt Brooke said in August.
Bzzzy began the First Avenue project in September.
