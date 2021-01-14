CLINTON — Mic Barnes has been taking photos for about 20 years, she said as she hung her images Tuesday at River Arts Center.
The Clinton Art Association member will exhibit her photos beside watercolor paintings by Martha Hayes through March 6.
"My interest in photography began as a parent wanting to record every special moment of my children's years growing up," wrote Barnes in her biography for the exhibit. "Taking photos of family, friends, sporting events and vacations helped cement the love of photography."
Barnes likes to photograph nature, she said. Birds and animals are prominent in her photos. "Most of it is out west." Barnes and her husband, Gary, take vacations every fall — when they can find someone to take care of their elderly mothers while they are gone — and Barnes creates photos wherever they go.
One photo in the exhibit is particularly special to Barnes. It's a photo of Jenny Lake at Grant Teton National Park. The Barnes' daughter, who recently passed away, was named Jenny.
Lake Jenny is not for sale, but other photos by Barnes are.
"I strive to show my appreciation of nature and all its beauty through the use of my digital camera," Barnes says in her bio. "And in the last few years, my photos have reflected my fascination of birds, animals and sunsets."
Hayes took art classes during high school and college, she said, but the artwork was always drawing and oils.
It wasn't until she met Karen Vroman of Erie, Illinois at an art fair that she learned to paint with watercolors. "I just got hooked on watercolor from then on."
When Hayes had her first watercolor framed — "Patio Flowers" is in the current show at RAC — someone suggested she enter it in the Savanna Palisades Art Show. She did, in 1990. She won a blue ribbon.
"I just love the fluid nature of watercolor," she said.
Bonnie Temperley has also been a good teacher and mentor, Hayes said.
Among the watercolors Hayes hung Tuesday is a series of local images: spring in Fulton, Illinois, summer in Clinton, fall in Bellevue and winter Port Byron, Illinois. She sells many copies of the Port Byron painting, she said.
"Art and beauty of nature have always been intriguing to me," Hayes says in her artist's bio. "This exhibit, my first, focuses primarily on the outdoors in all seasons."
When Hayes retired from teaching, she joined the Clinton Art Association, which operates the non-profit arts center at 229 Fifth Ave. South in Clinton. She still takes classes in other mediums, including pastel, acrylic, calligraphy and alcohol ink.
The exhibit, called Nature's Palette, displays the beauty of landscapes, plants and animals in all seasons, Hayes said. An artist's reception is set for Sunday, Feb. 7, from 1-3 p.m., weather permitting.
River Arts Center is open Wednesday through Saturday from 1-4 p.m. but may be closed during inclement weather.
