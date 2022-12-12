CLINTON — Eric Dunn’s life has revolved around farming. Whether it be his time working at the family farm in Clinton County or while majoring in agricultural business at the University of Tennessee Martin, Dunn knows agriculture.
He will now utilize that experience as part of First Central State Bank’s Agriculture and Commercial Lending team, based out of the Eldridge location. Dunn has already been at First Central State Bank for six months, learning several facets of the banking industry as an intern, and most recently, in the credit analyst department.
“Ultimately, I enjoy helping people, especially when it comes to achieving their dreams,” Dunn said. “I hope that my position and the knowledge I bring to the table helps people get started on growing those dreams.”
First Central State Bank CEO and President Brigham Tubbs said Dunn brings a fresh outlook to go along with his years of experience working on the family farm. That will make an immediate impact for those in the agricultural and commercial industries in Scott and Clinton counties, Tubbs said.
“Eric brings experience, mixed with a fresh perspective on the opportunities and challenges that exist in our communities,” Tubbs said. “We’re looking forward to seeing him help our ag and commercial clients in a positive way.”
Dunn is a member of the Iowa Corn Growers Association, with degrees in agricultural business and agricultural engineering and technology.
