Johnson was appointed in April to fill the vacancy left due to former treasurer Rhonda McIntyre’s retirement. Johnson is running to complete the last two years of McIntyre’s term. A Republican, Johnson is challenged by Democrat Bill Jacobs.
Johnson lives outside of Andover on a family farm, where he raises his three children. He has served on church counsel, 4-H, has been active with Farm Bureau for 12 years, served on the state Young Farmer Advisory Committee and served as Clinton County Farm Bureau president before appointed to serve as the county treasurer. He describes himself as a fiscally conservative Republican.
Johnson is trained in robotics and automation. He believes his time in the private sector honed his skills.
“Financial literacy and in in-depth understanding of the law making process give me a step up in understanding the administrative rule making process,” Johnson said. “These skills are valuable as we navigate code at the county level. I feel over the past six months, I have proven myself more than capable of being a competent, flexible and personable leader for the treasury.”
Johnson decided to apply for the appointment earlier this year because he believed he would be the best suited to take on the challenges of transitioning the treasurer’s office after McIntyre’s retirement.
If elected, Johnson will look to expand the staff’s capabilities while embracing technology.
“I want to continue to expand the capabilities of our current staff through cross training and broadening their horizons by visiting other counties and developing networks of their own to find best practices for the county,” Johnson said. “I also want to continue to embrace technology and streamline our processes to the best of our ability, freeing up staff to be more nimble and productive. I will continue to be an active community leader and contribute to the leadership team of the county.”
Johnson added he will continue to keep the DeWitt Satellite Office open three days a week, while monitoring workloads and adjusting as needed.
Johnson believes one of the office’s biggest challenges is the growth and development of staff. As the office faces future retirements and duties continue to evolve, the office will need to be flexible and adjust to the changes, Johnson believes.
“I have started and will continue to expand the training and networking opportunities for our employees,” Johnson said. “As we meet the challenges of tomorrow, I will make sure that our Supervisors and other decision makers have the financial information necessary to make sound judgment calls. I will continue to work with the municipalities to support the efforts to improve our community.”
Johnson added he supports rehabilitation of run down and abandoned properties with 657A processing.
Johnson believes in his stint as the treasurer, he has proven himself capable and ready to lead through trying times. He noted he adjusted the processes and managed personnel resources available while providing training for two new employees, while he continues to learn every day.
“I have a deep respect for our citizen’s personal time and will work diligently to provide service that reflects this,” Johnson said. “I will continue to be conscious of the needs of young working families and not waver from servicing our cherished senior citizens. I am a data driven decision maker and will hold the line on the budget without sacrificing quality of service.”
