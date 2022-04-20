FULTON, Ill. – A Fulton couple known for service to their church, school and community have been named grand marshals of the annual Dutch Days parade.
Betty and Harlan Wiebenga have been chose for that honor, the Fulton Dutch Days Festival Committee has announced. Dutch Days, which celebrates Fulton’s Dutch heritage, is celebrated the first weekend in May and is back after two years of being canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This year, it is an honor to award the grand marshal distinction to Betty and Harlan, who have not only served in all the areas of the criteria, but devoted themselves to others over a significant length of time,” the Dutch Days Committee said in making the announcement.
Betty is a retired fourth-grade River Bend School District teacher. In addition to her professional career, she volunteered her time to many school-related activities, including serving as president of the Athletic Boosters and assisting in the school library. She has played a key role in development of the education programs for adults and children at the Windmill Cultural Center.
Harlan, a 3M Cordova retiree, devoted his time to Fulton youths by serving as baseball and softball coach and supporter of all school activities that his children and grandchildren participated in. He also served on Fulton’s City Council.
Both served as Fulton Township trustees for different terms and were members of the Fulton Retail Development Group.
Together, they have provided leadership and stewardship directing the Fulton Food Pantry to a successful operation, Dutch Days organizers said when making the announcement. The pantry offers a steady and sustainable benefit to many citizens in Fulton and outlying areas. A new building was constructed by volunteers and with funds raised by Fulton’s Ministerial Association.
As a family, they hosted an American Field Service student, Raf Kennes, from 1988-1989. The family connection has remained strong. Trips between Belgium and Fulton are frequent.
For Betty and Harlan, their involvement at CrossView Church has played the most important role in their lives. Between the two of them, they have participated in choir; filled various roles in Sunday school, youth groups, and Consistory; served funeral luncheons; assisted with Senior Moments; and helped with Wednesday night community meals.
The theme of this year’s Dutch Days is “The Airdrop of Food to the Starving Dutch People in 1945”. As such, it is appropriate to honor Betty and Harlan because of their continuing efforts to feed those who need assistance in the community, organizers said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.