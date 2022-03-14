FULTON, Ill. — After a three-year absence caused by COVID pandemic restrictions, Fulton’s Dutch Days Festival is scheduled to take place this spring.
The annual event, set for Friday, May 6, and Saturday, May 7, celebrates the city’s Dutch heritage with performances, Dutch food, Dutch dancing and a parade.
“We’re delighted this year that there are no boundaries and that we just get to have it,” organizer Barbara Mask said. “We’re just thrilled about that.”
Mask, the daughter of a Dutch immigrant, has been organizing Dutch Days for more than 40 years. What began as a dinner held by the Fulton Community Christian School Auxiliary in 1974 has grown into the largest festival in northwestern Illinois as a result of volunteers' dedication.
“It takes a passion for it,” she says, describing it as a passion shared by everyone on the festival’s committee, even though not all members share a Dutch heritage. They work year-round to bring the festival to fruition.
This year's Dutch Days theme centers on Operation Chowhound. In early May 1945, during World War II, Allied Forces flew B-17 aircraft over the Netherlands and dropped tons of food to the starving people below.
The theme of this year’s Dutch Days Festival will be the 77th anniversary of that humanitarian mission. Festival-goers can learn about the planes, see Dutch dancing and costumes, take a tour of de Immigrant Windmill, visit the classic car display and the numerous vendors that line the streets, or watch Saturday’s parade.
Mask raves about the Dutch food that will be offered, especially oliebollen, which translates literally to “oil balls.” They’re often thought of as the precursor to the doughnut.
“We only eat them once a year for a good reason,” Mask says, “but they are delicious.”
What Mask enjoys about the festival even more, though, is community spirit.
“Festivals really are a demonstration of how any community works and plays together,” she says. “It’s a great experience to be a part of something like that in my own hometown.”
