FULTON, Ill. — The daughter of Dutch immigrants, Barbara Mask of Fulton has always had a special love of Dutch traditions.
And at no time is that more apparent than at Christmastime, when her home pays tribute to Sinterklaas, also known as St. Nicholas, who in the Netherlands symbolizes the epitome of gift-giving.
Her collection consists of over 700 Sinterklaas items, including figurines, hand-blown glass ornaments, paintings, cross-stitched pieces. antique chocolate molds, a jack-in-the-box, jewelry, clothes, wooden nutcrackers and books.
More than half were given to her as gifts. The historical background, and the love in a gift, make these all the more special to Mask.
“The collection is meaningful because of the people I have met networking with other St. Nicholas collectors and the special interaction with family and friends who lovingly seek to find one not in the collection,” she said.
Her collection also includes a bobble-head St. Nicholas given to her by her son-in-law, who at first was taken aback by the vastness of the collection, but now looks for Sinterklaas items to add to it.
“It’s just been a fun, fun hobby,” she said while looking at her Sinterklaas- covered Christmas tree.
Her interest in Sinterklaas began as a personal one. Her father was a Dutch immigrant from Warffum, and his name was Klaas. Her mother’s family left the Netherlands and came to America in 1883. The stories of how the Dutch celebrated St. Nicholas/Sinterklaas Day on Dec. 6 always intrigued her.
The interest in one culture opens the threshold of learning about others, she said.
“His gifts and donations were distributed with the intended purpose to be shared with others, not kept for oneself,” Mask said.
