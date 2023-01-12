DUBUQUE — DuTrac Community Credit Union has announced it is accepting Academic Scholarship applications now through end-of-day March 31.
Scholarship application forms are available at all 14 DuTrac branch office locations and online at DuTrac.org.
Up to seven, $1,000 non-renewable scholarships are awarded to qualified students who plan to attend an accredited community college, trade school, technical college or university. DuTrac’s Academic Scholarship Program is available to graduating seniors who are members in good standing for at least one year with DuTrac.
Scholarship applications are evaluated based on the following criteria: applicant’s involvement in curricular and extracurricular activities, scholastic achievement, as well as the grammar used and content of either a written essay or video created as a response to the scholarship question found at DuTrac.org.
High school students should contact their high school guidance office or DuTrac with further questions or for assistance in completing the scholarship application.
Scholarship winners will be announced in May.
