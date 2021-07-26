BETTENDORF — DuTrac Community Credit Union is beginning its work on a new branch office to open early summer of 2022 in Bettendorf.
The Bettendorf branch office will be DuTrac’s second largest facility and brings DuTrac’s total number of branches to 14 in two states. The branch will offer the community a suite of financial services, including consumer and commercial lending, mortgage loans, vehicle loans, wealth planning and management, trust and insurance services, two drive-through lanes, and a drive-up ATM.
“DuTrac is grateful to open its newest branch in Bettendorf and the greater Quad-Cities as we help to build upon the growing economic success the Quad-Cities are enjoying,” said Andy Hawkinson, DuTrac Community Credit Union president and CEO.
Hawkinson thanked Bettendorf Mayor Bob Gallagher, Bettendorf city aldermen, and city oversight personnel for their assistance in approving the project. The Davenport-headquartered Russell Construction Company is the builder.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.