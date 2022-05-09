DUBUQUE — Seven area high school graduates received a $1,000 scholarship from DuTrac Community Credit Union’s Academic Scholarship Program.
• Maylee Callahan, daughter of Renee and Jim Callahan, is a graduate of Bettendorf High School. Callahan plans to study biology at Bradley, Augustana, or St. Ambrose University.
• Andrew Crocker, son of Peter and Deborah Crocker, is a graduate of Bettendorf High School. Crocker plans to study mechanical engineering at University of Iowa.
• Danika Dodson, daughter of Doug and Deb Dodson, is a graduate of Camanche High School. Dodson plans to study event management and marketing/sports and recreation at Iowa State University.
• Sullivan Flynn, son of Jill and Timothy Flynn, is a graduate of Monticello High School. Flynn plans to study chemical engineering at Iowa State University.
• Piper Hansen, daughter of Kevin Hansen, is a graduate of Monticello High School. Hansen plans to study special and elementary education at Luther College, Decorah,
• Ellie Rickertsen, daughter of Neil Rickertsen and Mary Luett, is a graduate of Northeast Community High School, Goose Lake. Rickertsen plans to study nursing at University of Iowa.
• Jake Steines, son of Rick and Abby Steines, is a graduate of Hempstead High School, Dubuque. Steines plans to study mechanical engineering at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville (Wisconsin).
In addition, Callahan will receive one of eight $2,000 scholarships from the Iowa Credit Union Foundation’s Warren A. Morrow Memorial Scholarship. A total of 250 students statewide applied for the memorial scholarship.
