DUBUQUE — DuTrac Community Credit Union hosted its 76th annual meeting of the membership in October from its headquarters on Asbury Road in Dubuque.
DuTrac’s third consecutive virtual annual meeting was organized via Zoom.
David Eggers from Clinton and John Vail from Dubuque were each reelected to serve a one, three-year term on the DuTrac Board. Members elected Chad Kruse of Dubuque to a one, three-year term seat. Kruse was first appointed to the Board in March 2021 and is the Regional Cancer Center director for MercyOne in Dubuque.
Following the meeting, the Board of Directors held their annual Board reorganizational meeting. Board members elected table officers as follows: John Vail, chair; Nicholas Specht, vice chair; Chad Kruse, chief financial officer and treasurer; and Kevin Mueller, secretary.
Committee appointments for the next year will include the following: Harlan Pedretti as Credit Committee chair in addition to committee members Kevin Mueller, John Vail, Nicholas Specht, Daniel Deutmeyer and Ron Kinsella, DuTrac’s Senior Vice President of Lending. Crenna Brumwell will chair the Audit Committee serving alongside Scott Neyens, Michael Ready and David Eggers. Scott Neyens will be the Nominating Committee chair with committee members John Vail and Chad Kruse in addition to the associate director liaison, Michael Ready.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.