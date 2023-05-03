FULTON, Ill. — With Fulton's annual Dutch Days celebration to get underway Friday, the Dutch Days Committee has announced its selection for the event's 2023 Dutch Days grand marshal.
Charles T. Dykstra was chosen as the 2023 grand marshal to honor his support for the community, strong work ethic, commitment to his church and the City of Fulton and his role as the Fulton Township supervisor. One of his friends and co-volunteers speak of his “can-do” energy.
Dykstra and his wife, Mardelle, were involved in the church music ministry for many years at the Fulton Immaculate Conception Church. He continues to serve in a regular and faithful manner in his church services. As the Cantor, he plays an important role in the Mass.
One parishioner said Dykstra will always do whatever he is asked to do for the church. He led the fund-raising effort to remodel and refurbish the church organ.
He has provided decades of leadership in the Fulton Downtown Retail Group. As a former president, he continues to be active in that organization. The rate and level of success has made a profound impact on Fulton’s Downtown development and many other communities admire the growth and quality of businesses on Fulton’s Main Street, according to the Dutch Days Committee. He is the “historic preservation” guru and focuses on keeping the downtown ambience intact, the committee stated.
As the Fulton Township supervisor, Dykstra has made major improvements in the Fulton Township Cemetery. Roads have been seal coated, historic and other monuments have been restored, benches have been installed and the overall appearance of the property has been enhanced.
Another one of his achievements as township supervisor is the installation of the Medical Equipment Program. Residents, at no cost, are offered use of reclining chairs, walkers, canes, high-rise toilet seats, bathing apparatus, and orthopedic-assistant devices. Not only are these items made available, but the delivery and pick-up services are provided by Dykstra and his helpers.
"So many projects and developments have reached a successful outcome because of Chuck’s fund-raising effort and hard work — too many to count," the committee said in a press release. "He is humble about his achievements and seeks no recognition."
