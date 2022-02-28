CLINTON — Local abstract artist Gabi Torres has received a $5,000 grant from the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs, which she is using to create an outdoor installation called “The Grove.”
The grant is part of ongoing efforts to provide relief to Iowa artists and cultural organizations affected by the challenges caused by the COVID pandemic. By using it to fund “The Grove”, Torres wants to take action to make positive changes within the community.
When Torres acquired her studio at 83 Main Ave., in Clinton, in December 2020, she’d intended for it to be more open to the public as a gallery showcasing the work of local artists and a place where she could offer art classes. The space limitations of the studio, however, made it difficult to accommodate social distancing recommendations. Torres has been able to secure grants that have allowed her to make her art accessible to the public in other ways.
Torres desires to create more of an arts culture in Clinton and contribute to making it a place where people from other towns will want to visit as an arts destination.
Also, she wants to change the narrative of the town.
“I feel sometimes people tell themselves certain stories about a place where they live, maybe focusing on things that aren’t as positive.” Torres says, “We can start to change the story we tell ourselves about where we are and where we live, but to help everyone to be able to see that, you know, you have to do stuff to make people realize that it’s not, or to change their perspective.”
To fulfill these ambitions, Torres is creating her first outdoor installation as a magical forest consisting of 12 paintings varying in size, each suspended by grommets and springs within wooden frames made by Tim Fuller and Charlie Woods of Retired with Wood, and situated this summer in the pocket park in the 100 block of Fourth Avenue South.
The urban feel of this location contributes to the contrast created by the juxtaposition of something unlikely found between two city buildings. If consistent with the style Torres’ other current works have evolved to depict, the pieces included in “The Grove” will be gestural, energetic, and lyrical abstract works of art.
The making of “The Grove” has not been without challenges. Initially, the project’s funding came into question. The relief grant was originally $10,000. In order to spread funds to more than only one project, that amount was divided up.
“When I saw that, I was like, well, I can’t – I don’t want to do this project for $5,000,” Torres says. “It really only works if it’s at the $10,000 mark.”
The generosity of local businesses and organizations, as well as that of very kind individuals, she said, allowed Torres to make up for the amount she’d wanted in order for the project to be done to its fullest potential. Among those she’s appreciative of for their support, financial or otherwise, are the Iowa Arts Council, Clinton National Bank, Citizens First Bank, Brocolo, Kersh Digital, the Clinton Convention and Visitors Bureau, the Downtown Clinton Alliance, Josh Eggers of Clinton Parks and Rec, and Brian Lemke, Clinton’s Public Works director.
Another early obstacle in the creation of “The Grove” was figuring out what material she was going to paint on.
“The canvas I paint on is not designed to be outdoors – by any stretch,” she says.
Needing a material that would be able to withstand outdoor elements, she considered a type of canvas used for boat sails. Ultimately, with the help of Connie Vulich, Torres’ project and event coordinator, and Steve Pearson, the owner of Upholstery Unlimited at 1814 N. Second St., Torres decided on canvas normally used for the soft tops of convertible cars.
“I wouldn’t be able to do this project if it wasn’t for her help,” Torres says of Vulich. “It’s a huge project. It’s a huge undertaking.”
So far, Torres and her team of Vulich, Fuller, and Woods have collectively invested hundreds of hours into the making of “The Grove,” and there’s still so much yet to be done. At this point, the remainder of the frames are being built by Fuller and Woods. After those are completed, they will measure to find the sizes of canvases and amounts of other materials Torres will need to order before she will begin labor-intensive painting.
Even though the creation of “The Grove” has been a stressful and scary process at times, Torres isn’t taking it on alone.
“I have an awesome team that I’m working with,” she says. “So one of the reasons this project is just, for me, as important to me personally as it is, is because of all of the different people that I’m working with.”
Learn more about Gabi Torres and her art online at https://gabriella-torres.com.
