CLINTON - The Clinton School District's Eagle Heights Elementary School has been recognized as a Capturing Kids Hearts National Showcase School.
Eagle Heights is one of 376 United States campuses across the country that received the designation, according to Superintendent Gary DeLacy.
Capturing Kids’ Hearts is a source of professional development for educators nationwide, using experiential training, expert coaching, and personalized support to equip professionals in K-12 education to implement transformational processes focused on social-emotional well-being, relationship-driven culture, and student connectedness. The Clinton School District has implemented the Capturing Kids Hearts program in all of its school campuses.
Through the National Showcase Schools awards, Capturing Kids’ Hearts recognizes and celebrates schools that go the extra mile each day, creating the social-emotional safety on school campuses that is conducive to learning.
