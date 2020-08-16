CLINTON — The Iowa Department of Public Health and Clinton County Public Health have identified three cases of COVID-19 at Eagle Point Nursing Home, a long-term care facility in Clinton County.
Clinton County announced the outbreak in a press releases Saturday. According to IDPH, an outbreak occurs when three or more cases of COVID-19 are identified among residents of a facility.
The nursing home has notified residents and their families, the County said. The affected residents are in isolation in accordance to IDPH guidelines.
As of Saturday, Clinton County reported 458 total cases of COVID-19. Of those, 276 were active. Thirty-five percent of the positive case are in the 18-40 age group, and 38% are in the age group 41-60, the County said.
The Clinton County Health Department said residents should wash their hands frequently, practice social distancing, wear a mask when social distancing is not possible and stay home if ill.
For up-to-date information on COVID-19, including an interactive map with county, regional and long-term care outbreak information, visit https://idph.iowa.gov/Emerging-Health-Issues/Novel- Coronavirus.
