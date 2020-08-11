CLINTON — Parks and Recreation Department staff are actively working to clean up trees and debris from Clinton's parks.
Residents are asked to not use parks where areas of debris are evident until clean-up efforts can be completed.
Eagle Point Park is closed until further notice due to fallen trees.
The Clinton Municipal Pool will be closed today for cleanup.
Due to lack of permanent power, the Ericksen Community Center Administrative offices are currently closed. The fitness center at the Ericksen Community Center remains open and summer camp will still occur.
The Clinton Marina & RV Campground are open for regular business.
