CLINTON — The Fraternal Order of Eagles is an international non-profit organization with the mission to “unite fraternally in the spirit of liberty, truth, justice, and equality, to make human life more desirable by lessening its ills and promoting peace, prosperity, gladness and hope.”
The organization fulfills this mission with its commitment to fundraising for various charities, including those that seek to cure cancer and diabetes.
A Fraternal Order of Eagles Social Club used to be located on South Second Street in Clinton. There, members played bingo or euchre. The club also doubled as a venue available to rent for parties or wedding receptions. The club closed a few years ago, however, due to internal problems within this branch of the organization, a lack of membership, the clashing of different ideas, and the fear of going into debt. The building has since been sold.
Gene Kracht, who is on the F.O.E.'s Iowa State Board of Trustees and is the state’s membership chairman, has begun efforts to reorganize the Clinton club. After the Clinton location closed, the Maquoketa Eagles' location absorbed the Clinton club, but Kracht, who’s been a Fraternal Order of Eagles member for 50 years, would like to see the club back where he started.
Kracht announced on social media last week that the Iowa State Eagles Board of Trustees gave him its approval to see about starting a new Eagles Club in Clinton.
“This would be an opportunity to restructure the by-laws and learn from our past,” he wrote. In order to obtain a charter, the minimum requirement of 50 members will need to be met. Thirty potential members have already declared the intent to sign up, but Kracht says, “The more the merrier.” Furthermore, he hopes to see a significant amount of new members who are of more recent generations and can contribute fresh ideas.
They’ll also have to find a new location for the club. Kracht isn’t at all devastated that the old building on South Second Street isn’t an option, as it would need upward of $100,000 in repairs and upgrades. Instead, he wants to find a place for the club on the north end of Clinton, where there’s “less hustle and bustle,” he says.
For those interested in becoming a member or volunteer, Kracht hopes to have a Facebook page set up soon. In the meantime, those interested are welcome to email him at engr@email.com.
