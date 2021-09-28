CLINTON — Authorities are working to determine the cause of an apartment fire Tuesday in Clinton.
Through a 9-1-1 call, Clinton firefighters were summoned at 5:35 a.m. to 1825 27th Ave. South for a report of structure fire.
Fire crews arrived on scene within 4 minutes and found flames coming from the first-floor window and smoke throughout the apartment. It was reported that all residents were out of the apartment.
Crews extinguished the fire within 5 minutes. They searched the residence and found one cat still alive. Fire crews remained on scene to investigate the cause of the fire, which is undetermined at this time, according to a fire department press release.
The property is owned by the Clinton Housing Authority. Damage is estimated at $20,000.
The Clinton Fire Department was assisted by Camanche Fire Department and the Clinton Police Department.
