CLINTON — A 2 a.m. fire at 518 Eighth Ave. S. was under control within 15 minutes, Clinton Fire Department said Thursday.
The house is vacant, and the fire is under investigation.
Firefighters found fire and light smoke coming from a second floor window when they arrived at the house Thursday morning, CFD said. Firefighters extinguished the fire and searched the house, which was vacant.
The house is owned by Iowa Inventory, LLC, according to Clinton County records. The 2017 deed lists Iowa Inventory's address as Anchorage, Alaska.
CFD sent 12 personnel. Camanche Fire was dispatched for automatic aid. Clinton Police provided traffic control and assisted with finding the building owner.
