Clinton, IA (52732)

Today

Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low near 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low near 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.