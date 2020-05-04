CLINTON —Parents and their children got a chance to experience a drive-through Easter egg giveaway Saturday, courtesy of the Clinton Kiwanis Club.
Mary Wilson of the Clinton Kiwanis Club said the turnout was great and said everyone enjoyed the event.
“The weather was perfect, and we had those 500 bags of eggs, and we gave away about 350 of them,” Wilson said. “We had a lot of good positive comments and thank yous for hosting this and giving the kids something to look forward to.”
Cars lined the street near Happy Joe’s in Clinton, entering the parking lot where the Clinton Kiwanis Club set up tents for the giveaway. Wilson said people started lining the street about 20 minutes before the event, and there was a constant flow of people coming to the giveaway.
Wilson said the Kiwanis are glad they were able to bring some happiness to the families who have been through so much with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“Anytime that you see smiles on children’s faces, and you know that they are happy and enjoying something, then it’s worth every second and every bit of egg filling and sorting that we did,” Wilson said. “So, the kids were very excited.”
As parents drove their children through the parking lot, the kids were greeted by the Easter Bunny and Daisy Duck. Wilson said she could see the excitement on the children’s faces as they waived and got their bags. That is what the Clinton Kiwanis Club is all about, Wilson said. Making a difference in kids’ lives.
Wilson said she wanted to thank the community for coming out on a nice Saturday morning and being a part of the event.
The Clinton Kiwanis Club is planning its annual pancake breakfast for later this year. Normally held in May, the breakfast will be Sunday, July 5 this year.
“We’re just not sure what it’s going to look like yet,” Wilson said. “We don’t know if we’re going to actually serve or if it will be a carry-out, but that will be determined a little later down the road.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.