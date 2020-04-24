CLINTON — The Eastern Iowa Mental Health Region this week unanimously approved a motion to accept the budget and annual services plan for fiscal year 2021.
The plan, which was approved by a 5-0 vote among the governing board, adds three additional voting members to the governing board. The current voting members of the board are representatives from the five member counties in the region, which are Clinton, Cedar, Jackson, Muscatine and Scott counties. The representatives are appointed members of the Board of Supervisors from each county.
The plan lists Lynne Hilgendorf as the representative for adults or actively involved relatives of an adult who utilize mental health and disability services. The plan has two voting members listed as to be determined, the representative who is a parent or actively involved relative of a child who utilizes children’s behavioral health services and the regional education system representative. The board will also include non-voting members, one who is categorized as regional mental health and disabilities services providers and one classified as regional children’s behavioral health service providers.
Eastern Iowa Mental Health Region CEO Lori Elam said there have been heated discussions with the Department of Human Services and regions in the state. She said there are concerns about individuals being voting members on the governing board. Elam said that in the 28E agreement she listed the five county representatives as the board members who vote on the levy, budget and financial information. She said everyone else on the board votes on other issues.
“There are some regions that took that language and are doing the same thing,” Elam said. “And DHS has been fighting them. The South Central region won the battle with their county attorney because in code it is silent in terms of who gets to vote for what. And so they won that battle. But there’s another battle dealing with some other issues with the advisory committees being approved by the governing board.”
Scott County representative Ken Beck questioned how any vote held by the governing board does not impact the budget. He referenced discussion about the children’s director, which he says is tied to the budget.
“I’m struggling with that to what type of vote would we have that wouldn’t have some direct or indirect impact on dollars and cents,” Beck said.
Elam said in restricting votes on budgets, levies and financial information to the five county representatives, she was trying to protect the board as elected officials.
“You ultimately have constituents that you have to report to about the county budgets and the levies and how those dollars are used,” Elam said. “Whereas, a parent or somebody from the education system, they don’t. And so it only made sense to have the elected officials that are on the governing board be the ones making those kinds of decisions. Budgets. Budget cuts. Levy amount. That type of thing and approving the budget.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.