DAVENPORT — With support from area city police and county sheriff’s departments, Eastern Iowa Community Colleges is launching a new criminal justice program this fall.
As demand for well-trained professionals has grown, so has the need for more hands-on training. The associate in applied science degree program trains students for direct entry into the Law Enforcement Academy and a variety of other criminal justice-related careers.
“As the community’s college, we’re committed to meeting workforce needs while preparing Eastern Iowans for high-demand, rewarding careers,” said EICC Chancellor Don Doucette. “This new program does exactly that, and we’re excited to be offering this hands-on opportunity to students.”
In the works for well over a year, program development included a great deal of research and feedback from local law enforcement agencies. The new program is a complement to the college’s long-standing criminal justice associate in arts degree designed for transfer to four-year colleges and universities. That program will continue.
“With the current attitude towards the law enforcement profession, it is imperative now more than ever to entice and develop ethical leaders from all walks of life to ensure a proper balance of enforcement within our diverse communities,” said Jackson County Sheriff Brent Kilburg.
Students will experience real-world scenarios through a state-of-the-art firearms simulator, as well as through courses with work-based learning and job-shadowing opportunities.
The first year of the program will be offered at Clinton, Muscatine and Scott community colleges, as well as the CCC Maquoketa Center, while the second year of training will take place at SCC’s Urban Campus in downtown Davenport.
In addition to the two-year AAS degree, a one-year diploma and semester-long certificate will also be available. These award options are for students interested in corrections/security or law enforcement careers that do not require a full two-year degree. Before being admitted to the program, students will need to pass a background check.
For information, visit eicc.edu/justice, call 1-888-336-3907, or email eiccinfo@eicc.edu
