CLIVE — An Eastern Iowa man has won a $250,000 lottery prize.
Zachary Redmond of DeWitt won the first top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Hit the Jackpot!” InstaPlay game. He purchased his winning ticket at QC Mart, 1629 Grant St. in Bettendorf, and claimed his prize Thursday at the lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional office.
Hit The Jackpot! is a $30 game that features eight top prizes of $250,000, 40 prizes of $10,000 and overall odds of 1 in 2.97.
The InstaPlay product combines features from instant-scratch and lotto games. InstaPlay tickets are called “scratchless” because they have no security coating that needs to be removed to determine the prize won. And rather than having supplies of tickets printed in advance like those in traditional scratch and pull-tab games, InstaPlay tickets are printed on demand from the lottery terminal.
InstaPlay games range in price from $1 to $30. For more information, visit ialottery.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.