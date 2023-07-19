CLIVE — An Eastern Iowa woman said she was in disbelief after winning a $100,000 lottery prize.
“I wasn’t thinking I was going to win anything,” Amanda Bodkin told officials on Monday as she claimed her prize at the lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional office. “It just kind of caught me off guard.”
Bodkin, 37, of Clinton, won the first top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “$100,000 Mega Crossword” scratch game. She bought her lucky ticket at Casey’s, 1515 11th St. in DeWitt, where she stopped on the way home from work.
Bodkin said she didn’t believe her luck after playing the ticket, and checked it over and over by scanning it with the Iowa Lottery mobile app.
Then she called her family to tell them the good news.
“My sister didn’t believe me, so she brought her own phone with her own app and came and scanned it,” Bodkin said with a laugh.
Bodkin said she and her husband plan to use the winnings to pay bills and renovate their home.
The $100,000 Mega Crossword game is a $10 scratch game that features 46 top prizes of $100,000, 92 prizes of $10,000 and overall odds of 1 in 3.29. For more information about this game, and the number of prizes still available, visit ialottery.com.
