WASHINGTON, D.C. — East Central Intergovernmental Association, based in Dubuque, has received a 2021 Aliceann Wohlbruck Impact Award from the National Association of Development Organizations for the Bear River Cottages’ Pocket Neighborhood in Maquoketa.
The Bear River Cottages make up Maquoketa’s new Pocket Neighborhood housing development. These 10 homes were developed by ECIA’s non-profit arm, East Central Development Corporation, providing an affordable option for income-qualified homebuyers at or below 80% of the county median income to have an opportunity to own a newly constructed two or three-bedroom/two-bathroom single-family home.
The Pocket Neighborhood is a planned community consisting of smaller residences designed to promote a close-knit sense of community, increased sense of ownership, and to incorporate sustainability and green building concepts around common amenities such as a courtyard area and gazebo. This community is the first of its kind in Eastern Iowa. The development broke ground in fall 2019 and all 10 homes are sold.
NADO is a Washington, D.C.-based membership association of regional development organizations that promote programs and policies that strengthen local governments, communities, and economies through regional cooperation, program delivery, and comprehensive strategies. The association’s Impact Awards program recognizes regional development organizations and their partners for improving the economic and community competitiveness of the nation’s regions and local communities.
Award-winning projects were recognized during NADO’s 2021 Annual Training Conference held in Portland in October. The 2021 class of award recipients consists of 102 projects from 70 organizations spanning 24 states. These projects are two presented in an interactive “Story Map” developed by NADO that includes project summaries, partners, and images. The Story Map is available online at https://www.nado.org/2021_impactawards/
The NADO Impact Awards are presented in honor of the late Aliceann Wohlbruck, who was NADO’s first executive director and served 24 years as a champion for regional approaches to economic development in rural communities.
For more information about this award-winning project, contact Kelley Deutmeyer, ECIA executive director, at (563) 556-4166.
