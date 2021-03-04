CLINTON — A Site Selection Magazine article naming Clinton the Top Mississippi River Metro of 2020 per capita is free marketing that will help the city continue its march to a bustling economy, local officials say.
“We’re on the right track. We’re growing,” Erin Cole, Clinton Regional Development Corp. president and chief executive officer said Thursday.
Site Selection, published by Conway Data, is a national magazine with a global audience. The city of Clinton couldn’t pay for that kind of marketing, Cole said.
Clinton’s No. 1 ranking reflects the industrial growth in the region as the result of seven major projects of local, national and international companies.
Japanese bio-fiber company Spiber announced last year that it would open its first U.S. operation in Clinton in partnership with Archer Daniels Midland’s bioprocessing facility. Timken Company of Fulton, Illinois acquired Diamond Chain, an Indianapolis company, in 2020 and will move the chain production to Fulton and expand it into Clinton.
Nestle Purina PetCare Company on Manufacturing Drive is expanding its warehouse, creating about 73 new jobs. United Machining of North America, a division of Chinese manufacturing group United Machining, will take over a warehouse at 623 S. First St.
The Hero BX expansion at the Lincolway Industrial Rail and Air Park west of town was an investment of nearly $10 million. Sewer Equipment of America built a new facility at the rail park after outgrowing a building it had been leasing in Clinton. Collis, on South 19th Street in Clinton, invested in major renovations.
Seven projects in a single year is big for a town the size of Clinton, said Cole.
Clinton’s economic progress has been aided by its collaboration with the local community college, Site Selection said.
CRDC partnered with Clinton Community College last year to put retail and service workers displaced by the pandemic in touch with new opportunities in manufacturing, and the Eastern Iowa Community Colleges Career and Technology Education centers, approved by voters this week, will increase the workforce in the region for expansion or new industry.
A critical partner, and one of the CRDC’s largest investors is Alliant Energy, Site Selection said. The utility company moved construction of a new substation from 2024-2025 to 2022 to accommodate Spiber and ADM.
Another 50-MW substation is planned for the rail park. Project MG, not yet announced to the public, will be big enough to warrant construction of the new substation, said Cole.
Clinton’s labor shed is about 480,000, according to Site Selection. The labor shed is the population of a community within a certain radius, said Cole. It reflects the workforce available from commuters to the area. Clinton’s number is based on potential workers within a one-hour radius around the town, Cole said.
While it celebrates Clinton’s economic successes, The Site Selection article will create more opportunities for economic growth. CRDC, the city of Clinton, the DeWitt Chamber and Development Co. and other community organizations share positive press with businesses broker and site selectors, Cole said.
Positive articles can also encourage local companies, such as Naeve Family Beef of Andover that recently announced its expansion into Camanche, to expand here rather than leaving the area.
“This is huge for us,” Cole said. It’s a great tool for attracting business and industry, especially since it shows diversity; Clinton’s projects were not in one industry sector, Cole said.
CRDC is about to launch a marketing campaign outside Iowa, Cole said. “We need more workers. This helps.”
Growing an economy requires multiple threads. “If you attract a new business, those people need to live somewhere,” Cole said. That increases housing.
When people move to a community, they want amenities, Cole said. That’s why the CRDC works closely with the Downtown Clinton Alliance and the Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce.
Workers need skills, and that increases the need for education. CRDC has found a beneficial partner in Clinton Community College under the direction of President Brian Kelly, Cole said.
“All those things work together,” Cole said. And none of it would happen without the support of the city of Clinton. Most of the projects received state incentives, which means the city had to provide a 20% match, a significant burden to the city, Cole said.
“There are a very many good things going on here,” Cole said. “We have lots of partners and investors who are getting this word out.”
