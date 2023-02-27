Central College students named to Dean's List for Fall 2022
PELLA - Central College recognized 432 students named to the Fall 2022 dean's list. The honor is awarded to full-time students who achieve a 3.5 grade-point average or higher on a 4.0 scale while taking 12 or more graded credit hours for the semester.
Local students honored include Aliya Bueno of Fulton, Illinois; Benjamin Crist, of Elizabeth, Illinois; Abby Determan, of Camanche, Shanna Hudson, of Morrison, Illinois; Megan Muur, of Morrison; Nathan Rahn, of Chadwick, Illinois; Elizabeth Reinhardt, of Rock Falls, Illinois; Tiffany Smith, of Fulton; and Avery Woods, of Long Grove.
Calamus resident named to Dean’s List at Luther College
DECORAH — Navia-Ayauna Erbst, of Calamus, has been named to the 2022 fall semester Dean’s List at Luther College.
Harris graduates from Valdosta State University
VALDOSTA, Ga. - Monique Harris, of Clinton, has earned her master of business administration degree from Valdosta State University. Harris is among more than 800 students who completed their degree requirements during Fall Semester 2022.
Saint Mary's College names Dean's List
NOTRE DAME, Ind. - Aaliyah Jones, of Mount Carroll, Illinois, has been named to the Saint Mary's College Dean's List for the Fall 2022 semester.
Garrels named to Dean's List
DES MOINES - Nicholas Garrels, of Clinton, was named to the Dean's List at Des Moines Area Community College. He is majoring in computer information systems.
Palumbo recognized on Dean's List
FAYETTE, Mo. - Elizabeth Jo Palumbo, of Morrison, Illinois, was among those recognized on Central Methodist University's Fall 2022 Dean's List.
