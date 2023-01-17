NIU Fall 2022 graduation list announced
DeKALB, Ill. - Over 1,100 students received their degrees from Northern Illinois University in December. Local graduates are:
Fenton, Illinois: Michelle Buri, Master of Science in Education, Instructional Technology
Lanark, Illinois: Nicholas Kane, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology
Morrison, Illinois: Jacob Schlegel, Bachelor of Science, History
Prophetstown, Illinois: Kaitlyn Kolling, Bachelor of Arts, English
Thomson, Illinois: Brady Balk, Bachelor of Science, Computer Science - Enterprise Software
Local students named to fall 2022 Dean's List
DeKALB, Ill. - Northern Illinois University announces its fall 2022 Dean's List students. To earn this distinction, students must meet a minimum semester grade-point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale in the College of Engineering and Engineering Technology or a minimum of 3.75 on a 4.0 scale in the colleges of Business, Education, Health and Human Sciences, Liberal Arts and Sciences, and Visual and Performing Arts.
Local students named to the Dean's List are:
Chadwick, Illinois
• Blayne Kappes
DeWitt
• Ryan Kramer
• Eric Zimmer
• Amanda Smith
Erie, Illinois
• Kylie Chenoweth
Fulton, Illinois
• McKenzie Kettler
Lanark, Illinois
• Nick Kane
Lyndon, Illinois
• Zailey Greeno
Morrison, Illinois
• Kendra Remrey
• Sarah Screnock
• Quinn Sedig
Tampico, Illinois
• Grace Lindsey
Iowa Lakes Community College releases Fall 2022 honors lists
ESTHERVILLE - Iowa Lakes Community College released its Fall 2022 Honors Lists recognizing students who achieve the highest academic standards earning inclusion on the President's List or Dean's List. Wyatt Schwenker, of Maquoketa, was named to the Dean's List.
Atwater named to SNHU Dean's List
MANCHESTER, N.H. - Tonya Atwater, of Charlotte, has been named to Southern New Hampshire University's Fall 2022 Dean's List. The fall terms run from September to December. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the Dean's List.
