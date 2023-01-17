Education digest logo

NIU Fall 2022 graduation list announced

DeKALB, Ill. - Over 1,100 students received their degrees from Northern Illinois University in December. Local graduates are:

Fenton, Illinois: Michelle Buri, Master of Science in Education, Instructional Technology

Lanark, Illinois: Nicholas Kane, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology

Morrison, Illinois: Jacob Schlegel, Bachelor of Science, History

Prophetstown, Illinois: Kaitlyn Kolling, Bachelor of Arts, English

Thomson, Illinois: Brady Balk, Bachelor of Science, Computer Science - Enterprise Software

Local students named to fall 2022 Dean's List

DeKALB, Ill. - Northern Illinois University announces its fall 2022 Dean's List students. To earn this distinction, students must meet a minimum semester grade-point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale in the College of Engineering and Engineering Technology or a minimum of 3.75 on a 4.0 scale in the colleges of Business, Education, Health and Human Sciences, Liberal Arts and Sciences, and Visual and Performing Arts.

Local students named to the Dean's List are:

Chadwick, Illinois

• Blayne Kappes

DeWitt

• Ryan Kramer

• Eric Zimmer

• Amanda Smith

Erie, Illinois

• Kylie Chenoweth

Fulton, Illinois

• McKenzie Kettler

Lanark, Illinois

• Nick Kane

Lyndon, Illinois

• Zailey Greeno

Morrison, Illinois

• Kendra Remrey

• Sarah Screnock

• Quinn Sedig

Tampico, Illinois

• Grace Lindsey

Iowa Lakes Community College releases Fall 2022 honors lists

ESTHERVILLE - Iowa Lakes Community College released its Fall 2022 Honors Lists recognizing students who achieve the highest academic standards earning inclusion on the President's List or Dean's List. Wyatt Schwenker, of Maquoketa, was named to the Dean's List.

Atwater named to SNHU Dean's List

MANCHESTER, N.H. - Tonya Atwater, of Charlotte, has been named to Southern New Hampshire University's Fall 2022 Dean's List. The fall terms run from September to December. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the Dean's List.

