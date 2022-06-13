Iowa Wesleyan University Spring 2022 Dean's List
MOUNT PLEASANT - More than 200 students were named to the Spring 2022 Dean's List at Iowa Wesleyan University. Local students on the list are Jordan Morthland of Rock Falls, Illinois, and Virginia Ruffo of Erie, Illinois.
Local Black Hawk students honored
MOLINE, Ill. - Black Hawk College, Quad-Cities Campus, has announced its Spring 2022 Honors Lists. Local students honored include:
High Honors – GPA 3.75 to 4.00
Albany, Illinois: Ashley Livingston, Gunnar Wuebben
DeWitt: Rachel Vance
Erie, Illinois: Jadyn Collis, Emma Davis, Lynette Foree, Sara Gaskill, Emily Herzmann, Aylah Jones, Mya Jones, Jade Nickerson
Fenton, Illinois: Cadance Hawk, Ella Heyvaert, Bryce Jepson, Shea Winters
Goose Lake: Christian Jacobsen
Morrison, Illinois: Tyler Glover
Prophetstown, Illinois: Koby Brooks
Honors – GPA 3.50 to 3.74
Albany, Illinois: Allyson Reed
Clinton: Sally Garache
Erie, Illinois: Kelsey Frakes, Mikayla Morrissey, Kara Schipper, Jaylee Stortz, Isabel Zayas
Fenton, Illinois: Erin Ashdown
Fulton, Illinois: Kristie Taylor
Morrison, Illinois: Christina Brown, Madisson Willard
Prophetstown, Illinois: Adysson Scott
Wheatland: Tammy Hausch
Local students make Bradley University's Spring 2022 Dean's List
PEORIA, Ill. - More than 1,700 students were named to Bradley's Dean's List for Spring 2022.
Local students who made the list include Lennon Allison of Rock Falls, Illinois; Avary Bielema of Morrison, Illinois; Kori Blumer of Calamus; Ian Hunter of Mount Carroll, Illinois; Camryn Johnson of Rock Falls; Christiana Kolosvary of Long Grove; Torey Leverton of Lanark, Illinois; Kennedi Oltmans of Rock Falls; Sofia Scott of Morrison; and Ella Williams of Pearl City, Illinois.
Central College students named to Dean's List for Spring 2022
PELLA - More than 330 students were named to the Central College Dean's List for Spring 2022. Local students include Benjamin Crist of Elizabeth, Illinois; Abby Determan of Camanche; Shanna Hudson of Morrison, Illinois; Megan Muur of Morrison; Nathan Rahn of Chadwick, Illinois; Reid Taylor of Polo, Illinois; and Avery Woods of Long Grove.
DeHaan graduates From Central College
PELLA - William DeHaan, of DeWitt, was one of 216 Central College students who celebrated during commencement May 14. DeHaan earned a bachelor's degree in business management and a minor in communication studies and accounting.
SNHU announces Winter 2022 President's List
MANCHESTER, N.H. - The following students were named to Southern New Hampshire University's Winter 2022 President's List: Alexandria Everhart of DeWitt; Kylee Rus of Sterling, Illinois; Nichole Schuldt of Sterling; Kayla Wheeler of Erie, Illinois; and Corrinne Gale of Sterling.
Delever receives Student Life Award
FAYETTE - Upper Iowa University recently recognized individual students and organizations with its Student Life awards. Marlie Delever, of Grand Mound, received a Summer Residence Life Appreciation Award.
