Upper Iowa University announces May 2023 graduates
FAYETTE — Upper Iowa University has announced its May 2023 graduates. They include Kimberly Kenworthy of Clinton, who graduated Summa Cum Laude with a bachelor of arts degree in elementary education; and Andromeda Dickey of Sterling, Illinois, who graduated with a bachelor of science degree in marketing.
Oostenryk is March Upper Iowa University graduate
FAYETTE — Jordin Oostenryk of Savanna, Illinois, graduated Summa Cum Laude from Upper Iowa University. She earned a bachelor of arts degree in elementary education in March.
Local students graduate from Drake University
DES MOINES — The following local students graduated from Drake University at the end of the spring 2023 semester:
Clinton: Justine Lange, Master of Science, Applied Behavior Analysis.
Morrison, Illinois: Meghan Sterenberg, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Accounting.
Preston: Jessica Potter, Occupational Therapy Doctorate, Occupational Therapy Doctorate.
UW-Platteville announces Spring 2023 Chancellor's List
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin-Platteville has announced its Chancellor's List, honoring those with 4.0 grade-point averages for the spring 2023 semester. Local students earning the 4.0 grade-point average include Michelle Edwards, of Morrison, Illinois and Madison Arickx, of Rock Falls, Illinois.
UW-Platteville announces Dean's List
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin-Platteville has announced its Dean's List, honoring full-time students who earned high honors in the spring 2023 semester. They include Erin Stammeyer, of DeWitt; Zoe Barnes, of Savanna, Illinois; and Genea Garza, of Sterling, Illinois.
UW-Platteville announces spring 2023 graduates
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin-Platteville awarded diplomas to more than 700 undergraduate students for the spring of 2023.
Students from this area who graduated include:
Deer Grove, Illinois
Katie Bannick, Soil & Crop Science, UW-Platteville.
Delmar
Ian Stetzel, Individually Contracted Major, UW-Platteville.
Fenton, Illinois
Dillin Tegeler, Construction Management, UW-Platteville.
Fulton, Illinois
Travis Hughes, Industrial Technology Management, UW-Platteville.
Monmouth, Iowa
Brett Schoenherr, Animal Science, UW-Platteville.
Morrison, Illinois
Katelyn Barsema, Biology, UW-Platteville.
Preston
Grace Trenkamp, Environmental Science and Conservation and Fine Arts, UW-Platteville.
Savanna, Illinois
Katie Hoffman, Animal Science, UW-Platteville.
Sterling, Illinois
Genea Garza, Animal Science, UW-Platteville.
Burke named to Spring 2023 Dean's List
CEDAR RAPIDS — Coe College is recognizing its highest performing students as members of the Dean's List. Crystal Burke, of DeWitt, has been named to the list.
Local students named to spring 2023 Dean's List at Aurora University
AURORA, Ill. — Aurora University has named the following students to the Dean's List for the spring 2023 semester. The Dean's List recognizes full-time undergraduate students who have earned a 3.6 GPA or higher.
Fulton, Illinois: Andrew Schrader
Lanark, Illinois: Liam Mitchell
Rock Falls, Illinois: Karli Fischbach, Kylie Fischbach, Logan Flynn, Nichole Lilly, Abby Workman
Shannon, Illinois: Erin Bardell, Katelyn Joens
Sterling, Illinois: Makaylee Olin, Maddie Pink, Jessica White
