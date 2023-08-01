Education digest logo

Sieverding, Petersen graduate from Mercy College

DES MOINES — Degrees were conferred on the following students by Mercy College of Health Sciences:
 
Bellevue: Amelia Sieverding, Associate of Science in Diagnostic Medical Sonography

DeWitt: Sierra Petersen, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
 

MCC 2023 spring graduates announced

MARSHALLTOWN — Two local residents have graduated from Marshalltown Community College. Dane Johnson, of Sabula, and Jacob Anderson, of Wheatland, earned diplomas in the Utility Technician, Powerline Basics & Powerline Advanced Skills Training program.

Augustana College's spring semester Dean's List

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Augustana College announced more than 1,000 students were named to the Dean's List for the 2022-23 spring semester. Students who have earned this academic honor have maintained a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on a four-point scale for courses taken during the term.

Recognized students include:

Fulton, Illinois: Ella Aldridge, Kylie Collachia, Mariam Elahmady, Patrick Lower, Jakob North and Emily Schipper

Camanche: Markee Low

Clinton: Joshua Dolph, Madison Knutsen, Lilly May

DeWitt: Raelynn Gibson

Erie, Illinois: Emily Jenkins

Mount Carroll, Illinois: Titus Jilderda

ECC announces spring graduates

IOWA FALLS — Eighty-six students have completed all requirements of their respective degree programs as of the end of the Spring 2023 semester and are now graduates of Ellsworth Community College in Iowa Falls. Lauren Brennan, of Clinton, earned an associate of arts degree in liberal arts.
 

UW-Whitewater announces 2023 spring graduates

WHITEWATER, Wis. — The following students earned degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater at spring commencement:

Albany, Illinois : Mitchell Patzka, Cybersecurity - Master of Science

Polo, Illinois: Lauren Strauss, Summa Cum Laude, Media Arts and Game Development - Bachelor of Arts

UW-Platteville announces spring 2023 Chancellor's List

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin-Platteville announced its Chancellor's List, honoring those with perfect 4.0 grade-point averages for the spring 2023 semester. Michelle Edwards of Morrison, Illinois, was named to the list.

UW-Platteville announces Dean's List

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. —The University of Wisconsin-Platteville has announced its Dean's List, honoring those full-time students who earned high honors in the spring 2023 semester. Students from this area on the Dean's List include: 
 
DeWitt: Erin Stammeyer

Morrison, Illinois: Michelle Edwards

Savanna, Illinois: Zoe Barnes

NIU spring 2023 graduates listed

DeKALB, Ill. — Over 2,200 students received their degrees from Northern Illinois University in May. Local graduates are:
 
Erie, Illinois: Kylie Chenoweth, Bachelor of Science, Management - Human Resource Management

Fulton, Illinois: McKenzie Kettler, Bachelor of Science, Accountancy

Lyndon, Illinois: Zailey Greeno, Bachelor of Science, Rehabilitation and Disability Services

Mlledgeville, Illinois: Adrianna Schmidt, Bachelor of Science in Education, Elementary Education: Reading Teacher

Morrison, Illinois: Sarah Screnock, Bachelor of Science, Communicative Disorders; Quinn Sedig, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Art Studio and Design - Art Studio; and Kate Vos, Bachelor of Arts, Environmental Studies.

Heckman named to Dean's List at Rockford University

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Carson Heckman of Shannon, Illinois, has been named to the spring 2023 Dean's List at Rockford University.

