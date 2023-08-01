Sieverding, Petersen graduate from Mercy College
DeWitt: Sierra Petersen, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
MCC 2023 spring graduates announced
Augustana College's spring semester Dean's List
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Augustana College announced more than 1,000 students were named to the Dean's List for the 2022-23 spring semester. Students who have earned this academic honor have maintained a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on a four-point scale for courses taken during the term.
Recognized students include:
Fulton, Illinois: Ella Aldridge, Kylie Collachia, Mariam Elahmady, Patrick Lower, Jakob North and Emily Schipper
Camanche: Markee Low
Clinton: Joshua Dolph, Madison Knutsen, Lilly May
DeWitt: Raelynn Gibson
Erie, Illinois: Emily Jenkins
Mount Carroll, Illinois: Titus Jilderda
ECC announces spring graduates
UW-Whitewater announces 2023 spring graduates
WHITEWATER, Wis. — The following students earned degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater at spring commencement:
Albany, Illinois : Mitchell Patzka, Cybersecurity - Master of Science
Polo, Illinois: Lauren Strauss, Summa Cum Laude, Media Arts and Game Development - Bachelor of Arts
UW-Platteville announces spring 2023 Chancellor's List
UW-Platteville announces Dean's List
Morrison, Illinois: Michelle Edwards
Savanna, Illinois: Zoe Barnes
NIU spring 2023 graduates listed
Fulton, Illinois: McKenzie Kettler, Bachelor of Science, Accountancy
Lyndon, Illinois: Zailey Greeno, Bachelor of Science, Rehabilitation and Disability Services
Mlledgeville, Illinois: Adrianna Schmidt, Bachelor of Science in Education, Elementary Education: Reading Teacher
Morrison, Illinois: Sarah Screnock, Bachelor of Science, Communicative Disorders; Quinn Sedig, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Art Studio and Design - Art Studio; and Kate Vos, Bachelor of Arts, Environmental Studies.
Heckman named to Dean's List at Rockford University
ROCKFORD, Ill. — Carson Heckman of Shannon, Illinois, has been named to the spring 2023 Dean's List at Rockford University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.